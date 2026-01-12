Cinderella’s Tom Keifer To Perform At The Florida Theatre With Special Guests L.A. Guns

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tom Keifer, best known as the frontman of Cinderella, will perform live at the Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature special guests L.A. Guns.

Keifer rose to prominence in the 1980s as the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and frontman of Cinderella, whose albums sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. In recent years, he has continued touring and recording with his solo project, #keiferband, performing a set that blends Cinderella’s catalog with material from his solo albums The Way Life Goes and Rise.

L.A. Guns, formed in Los Angeles in 1983, are known for their role in the glam metal movement and for songs including “Never Enough,” “Over the Edge,” and “The Ballad of Jayne.” The band continues to tour internationally with a lineup led by founding guitarist Tracii Guns and longtime vocalist Phil Lewis.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Tom Keifer with special guests L.A. Guns will go on sale Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online or through the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.