Miramar Cultural Center To Present SCHOOL DAZE - AN INTERACTIVE FILM SCREENING

Kick off Black History Month during an interactive screening of Spike Lee's School Daze at the Miramar Cultural Center on Sunday, January 25 at 5pm. Dress to represent your alma mater, fraternity or sorority at the event.

The event will also feature live dancers bringing iconic scenes to life in a bold celebration of HBCU culture, Black excellence and community. Enjoy concessions, free popcorn, clappers to join in on the fun, social engagement throughout the night, and curated photo areas to capture the moment.

This show is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center. The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets are $10.