A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at The Hippodrome This Spring and Summer

On Mainstage June 2 through July 9, 2023

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is coming to The Hippodrome this month.

Getting away with murder can be so much fun...and there's no better proof than the knock-'em-dead hit show that's earned unanimous raves and won the 2014 Tony Award for BEST MUSICAL - A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder!

It's the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by-you guessed it-eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. Monty also has to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance . . . and be done in time for tea.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards.

Performance Details:

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
On Mainstage June 2 through July 9, 2023

Previews: May 31 and June 1 at 7:00 p.m. (Pay what you can)

Opening Night: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. | Thursdays at 7 p.m. | Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sundays at 2 p.m.

Special Dates and Events for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Talkback with Actors: Sunday, June 11 after the 2 p.m. show

Stay and Mingle: Thursday, June 8 after 7 p.m. show.

Hang out after the show and enjoy a drink on us. All tickets are only $35 and include the Drink after the show.




