A Classic Theatre Presents A Live Theatrical Event

A Classic Theatre in collaboration with the St. Augustine Art Association, is offering live theatre again, after a long hiatus. This work is an original play by playwright Christopher Ward, and had an off-Broadway run before Covid shut theaters down.

Friends, lovers, adversaries, collaborators...? The details and realities of the relationship between Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas eludes us. He the difficult Frenchman, she the strong-willed American, both had an artistic kinship that developed into a 40-year friendship, though there has been much speculation that there was more to their special rapport. There is evidence of the influence each had on the other's work in their paintings and sculptures.

After visiting a Degas-Cassatt exhibit at the National Gallery in 2014, playwright Christopher Ward was inspired to explore that relationship. After a year doing extensive research, he finished the play The Independents, a work of fiction with much historical accuracy. Though very few first hand accounts exist, Ward brings their tumultuous connection to life with great accuracy, authenticity and humor. Their razor-sharp wit on display as neither one would back down from a good fight. The Independents will instruct as well as entertain, and brings to life two of the most iconic impressionist artists of all time.

This play, presented by A Classic Theatre, stars Heather Eggleston as Cassatt and Kelly McTaggart as Degas. It is produced by Cindy Alexander and directed by Jean Rahner. The play will run over two consecutive weekends, November 13-15 and 20-22 at the St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL, 32084. Tickets are available through the Art Association, please visit www.staaa.org/the-independents.

To minimize the spread of Covid-19, there will be strict precautions taken in the Art Association, seating will be well spaced and face coverings are required. There will be limited seating to ensure everyone's safety.

Questions? Contact us at aclassictheatre@hotmail.com.

