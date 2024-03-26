Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theo Von: Return of the Rat comes to Thalia Mara Hall on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Theo Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING. Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix. In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.

If you want to know how Theo is doing, he is probably doing the best he can, which varies.