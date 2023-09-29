THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

Performances run February 6-10, 13, 15-17 at 7:00 p.m. and February 11 & 18 at 2:00 p.m.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

The Secret Garden: Spring Version comes to New Stage Theatre next year. Performances run February 6-10, 13, 15-17 at 7:00 p.m. and February 11 & 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Music and Lyrics by Marsha Norman; Music by Lucy Simone
Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden‘s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. This enchanting classic of children’s literature of hope and perseverance is re-imagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. This special shortened version of the beloved musical The Secret Garden is as beautiful and spirited as the original Broadway hit. Recommended for 8+.




RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

1
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre in November Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to New Stage Theatre in November

Elf The Musical comes to New Stage Theatre in November. Performances run November 30-December 1, December 7-9, 12, 14-16, 19-21 at 7:00 p.m., December 2, 3, 10, & 17 at 2:00 p.m. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
LEND ME A SOPRANO is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre Photo
LEND ME A SOPRANO is Now Playing at New Stage Theatre

Lend Me a Soprano by Ken Ludwig is now playing at New Stage Theatre. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month Photo
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month

What The Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck comes to New Stage Theatre in October.  Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

4
GRAMMY Museum Mississippi to Host Free Family Day Event Celebrating AAPI Heritage Photo
GRAMMY Museum Mississippi to Host Free Family Day Event Celebrating AAPI Heritage

Join GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Sept. 10-11 for a free Family Day event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage. Enjoy complimentary museum admission, a special screening of the award-winning documentary 'Far East Deep South,' and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Your Cheatin' Heart: Hank Williams Centennial Celebration
Duling Hall (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stages: My Journey with Sondheim
Duling Hall (11/13-11/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You