THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time comes to the New Stage Theatre in 2022. Performances will run March 29 - April 10, 2022.

Single Tickets Onsale: September 8, 2021

Ticket Prices: $30; $25 seniors/students/military

Fifteen-year-old Christopher is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor's dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Content Advisory:

Language: Some strong language (details below)

Smoking/Drinking/Drug Use: None

Sex: The main character's mother has an affair with a neighbor and he finds out about it-this is only talked about

Violence: The play opens with a dog lying in the middle of the stage-it is dead and there is a pitchfork sticking out of it. No animals have been harmed in the making of this production.

Age Appropriateness: New Stage recommends for ages 14 and up

Learn more at https://newstagetheatre.com/the-curious-incident-of-the-dog-in-the-night-time/.