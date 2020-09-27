REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN Resumes 2020-2021 Tour in Mississippi

The show will perform Nov. 21 for one evening show with a possible matinee show to be added.

Weathersby Productions in conjunction with Super Bad Theater Company is restarting their 2020-2021 tour Theatre season, in Meridian Mississippi at the Historic Temple Theatre of The Performing Arts. The new musical REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown will perform Nov. 21, one evening show with a possible matinee show to be added.

Based on the life and music of Mr. James Brown from the years of 1951 starting out in the beginning of his career to 1968 when the nation was stunned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.

Starting out as a gosepl singer apart of a local choir to bravely stepping on a stage in a club, soon being recognized and signed by Federal Records (Kings Record) in Cincinnati Ohio.

Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown Features songs such as "Please Please," "I Feel Good," "Say It Loud- I'(M) Black and I'm Proud" and "This is a Man's Man's World ,". Over the years, James Brown's Story has been told through many documentaries and was adapted into the 2014 motion picture "GET ON UP" starring The Late Great Chadwick Boseman.

Now Dedrick Weathersby is telling the stage version ONLY between the years of 1951-1968. Weathersby stated "This is intentionally written for the specific years. Theater is made to educate and entertain. The world needs hope and to simply feel good".

"REMEMBERING JAMES takes you behind the scenes of the music that many grew up on and still singing or playing today. The rise of James Brown is incredibly compelling, while also showing the isolation between national matters and the music industry" said Creator Dedrick Weathersby. "And I couldn't be more pleased to have William "Will Roc" Griffin, former member of Herbie Hancock tour band; taking on the musical direction of this fast paced theatrical presentation. His brilliant sense of arranging all the classic songs, really allows the connection with audiences and those who seen Mr. Brown live. Mr. Griffin has been with me since day one of the creation of this project." In addition to musical direction, the show wouldn't be in full form without the addition of Los Angeles based actor Twon Pope. Weathersby stated "I first met Mr. Pope while doing a rendition of Cinderella at The African American Shakespeare Company. I played the role of Prince Charming and he was one of the Step Sisters, which was a sight to see. I notice how he embraced that role and his work ethics was admirable. I knew I had to work with him again but I didn't know 6 years later he would join Remembering James." Twon Pope has both Theatrical and Film credits.

Directed by Gary Ferguson, REMEMBERING JAMES will feature Musical Direction by William Griffin "Will Roc". The cast will be led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby as James Brown and Twon Pope as Bobby Byrd.

The Band will consist of Will Roc on Keyboard, Oliver Aden on Drums, Matthew Louis on Bass, Richard Hurley on Guitar, Charlie Suits on Alto Saxophone/Trumpet and Seth Xavier on Tenor Saxophone.

Performances of REMEMBERING JAMES performs One Show only on Nov 21, Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., with a possible matinee at 2:30 p.m contigent upon expressed interest. Tickets are $18 General Admission, $32 Premium/VIP and $25 for door walk ups. Tickets can be purchased through The Temple Theatre Box Office, open Monday-Friday from 10a.m. until 6 p.m., by phone at (601) 693-5353, or online at www.rememberingjamesthemusical.com

Patrons seeking group tickets should call to make arrangements.

**Special Covid-19 Notice** this venue will be operating at half capacity. Extensive Safety measures are being taken for all patrons to enjoy themselves and have a piece of mind.

