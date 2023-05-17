AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown Theatre

LPM presents An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Brown Theatre on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Carmichael's Bookstore.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. One of his new books, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times: "You must read The Best of Me." It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

All seats at the Brown Theatre are reserved, range from $57.25-$62.25 and are subject to additional taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, May 19th at Click Here.




