Valletta's Royal Opera House Roofing Survey Results Expected in a Few Weeks

Results will be released in a few weeks for a public survey about whether Valletta's Royal Opera House should be roofed, The Malta Independent reports.

In 2019, ex-Finance Minister Edward Scicluna announced that a public consultation on the roofing of the opera house would be launched, as part of the 2020 Budget, but it was never launched.

Minister José Herrera said that a contract on the roofing of the opera house was written up, however it "did not take a survey of the population."

Herrera read the report in October or November and another company was hired to devise a survey that would take the public's needs into account.

"The survey is currently underway and hopefully in a few weeks' time, I will have the results, which I will then proceed to take up before cabinet," he said.

The survey is considering three different options which reflect the various wishes of the public, including the restoration to the theatre's former aesthetic, the idea of temporary roofing, or the idea to leave the opera house as it is now, as an open space.

"Hopefully in a couple of weeks we will know where we stand," Herrera added.

