Tom Borrow Named Soloist-in-Residence at the Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini

For a 24-year-old pianist to already be named to the third artist residency of his career is a rare achievement — yet this is the case for the fast-rising young pianist Tom Borrow, who has been announced as Soloist-In-Residence with the Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini, across the 2025-26 season. This will be the distinguished Italian orchestra's 50th anniversary season.

Considered one of Italy's finest ensembles, this will be Borrow's debut with the Parma-based 'La Toscanini'. He will play three engagements during the course of his residency. First will be Prokofiev's Piano Concerto no.2, conducted by Nicolo Umberto Foron, the recent winner of the London Symphony Orchestra's conducting competition. Later in the season, Borrow returns to the Toscanini Phiharmonic to play chamber music with members of the orchestra, and finally he will play Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.5 under the baton of Christoph Eschenbach (Borrow and Eschenbach have previously collaborated with the Konzerthausorchester Berlin — see rehearsal photo from the Berlin Konzerthaus, below).

This is indeed the young pianist's third residency with an important orchestra. He is currently still Artist-In-Residence across two years with the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP), returning later in 2025 to finish his complete Beethoven concertos cycle with them. This residency also marked a major anniversary, the orchestra's 70th.

And he was also made Artist-In-Residence with the Halle Orchestra (UK), as the recipient of their prestigious Terence Judd-Halle Orchestra Award.

Borrow takes to the studio in the coming weeks, to record his debut album for a major label (about which, more at a later date!). The details of his exciting next season will also be revealed later, but already announced are his debut at the Aspen Music Festival, his first collaboration with Vasily Petrenko and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and of course his return to OSESP under the leading Japanese maestro Masaaki Suzuki.

"It is such an honour to have been named Soloist-In-Residence for the Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini's 2025-26 season," says Borrow, "I am well-aware of their reputation as one of the very best orchestras in Italy, and cannot wait for these beautiful collaborations. It will be a privilege to work again with Maestro Eschenbach, to start my artistic friendship with Maestro Foron, and to spend time with the musicians of La Toscanini. I look forward so much to enjoying music together in Parma!".

In collaboration with Italy-based Longardi Artists, Borrow appears regularly in Italy. Last season saw collaborations with the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI (Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto no.3), and chamber music with La Societa del Quartetto di Milano. Previously he has appeared with the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano, and elsewhere.

Borrow already plays with many of the world's leading orchestras. Among them are the London Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, English Chamber Orchestra, Czech Philharmonic, Orchestre Nationale de Toulouse, Israel Philharmonic, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Danish National Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, St.Louis Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, New Jersey Symphony and Sao Paulo Symphony.

Some conductors with whom he has worked include Semyon Bychkov, Fabio Luisi, Sakari Oramo, Christoph Eschenbach, Xian Zhang, Stephane Deneve, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Thierry Fischer, Sir Mark Elder, Robert Treviño, Peter Oundjian, Alpesh Chauhan, Tianyi Lu and Maxime Pascal.

Since his sensational breakthrough deputising at short-notice with the Israel Philharmonic, aged 18, Borrow's career has rocketed. He was named a BBC New Generation Artist, and given the Alte Oper Frankfurt Young Artist Prize. He has also appeared at the BBC Proms, Verbier Festival, Ruhr Piano Festival, Wigmore Hall, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Vienna Musikverein and Vancouver Recital Society.

