The Society of Fellows of the American Academy in Rome presents SALONE!, a multimedia/live performance event showcasing the work of world-renown choreographers, artists, composers, actors, and artisans who have each been awarded the prestigious Rome Prize. The premiere event will take place on March 24, 2020, at Roulette in Brooklyn, within a vibrant theater-in-the-round atmosphere welcoming the full engagement of attendees.

Featuring performing artists: Molissa Fenley, Colin Gee, Erin Gee, Yotam Haber, John Kelly, and Pat Oleszko

And with visual artists, designers and architects presenting video installations: Erin Besler (architecture), EV Day (visual arts), Matthew Geller (visual arts), Phu Hoang & Rachely Rotem (architecture), Johannes Knoops (architecture), Laurel McSherry (landscape architecture), David Reinfurt (design), and Bryony Roberts (preservation)

Presentations by the performing artists: Molissa Fenley and Company will dance the first variation of Cosmati Variations, a work created while Fenley was in residence at the Academy. Set to John Cage's First Construction in Metal, each variation of the dance is inspired by aspects of the 11th-century Cosmatesque mosaic pavements present in many of the basilicas and churches in Rome. These inspirations are in terms of design: T-square and serpentine eyelets; in terms of measurement: movements or spatial travel that require three feet of space; in terms of ardor: demand of execution; and in terms of form: triangles nested inside of squares. Performed by Fenley, Christiana Axelsen, and Timothy Ward.

Colin Gee will perform John, an excerpt from a solo work entitled Frontier, which was developed at the Academy in 2012. Music by Erin Gee.

Erin Gee will perform several solo vocal pieces from her Mouthpieces series: Mouthpiece I, Yamaguchi Mouthpieces, and Akiguchi Mouthpiece.

Yotam Haber will perform Estro Poetico Armonico IIIb (2020) for piano and electronics based on archival recordings of Roman Jewish liturgical cantillation recorded by ethnomusicologist Leo Levi fro1940 to 1960.

John Kelly will perform an excerpt from The Escape Artist, a 2010 work that episodically reveals the experience of a man who lives out a catastrophic trapeze accident and escapes into a fantasy world populated by the paintings of Caravaggio. Based on an actual event, the work includes video sequences created while Kelly was in residence at the Academy in 2006-07. Texts, lyrics, and video design by John Kelly, with music by Carol Lipnik.

Pat Oleszko (on performance video) will present an excerpt from a peripatetic series of performances created during her fecund Prize year that became Roamin' Holiday: A View from A Broad, a street work, stage show, and film. "The film was made with Jesus Garces (I had a direct line to Jesus) with performances help from a few esteemed Fellows of the Academy" (1999).

SALONE! will take place on Tuesday, March 24, from 7pm to 10pm, at Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 10217. Tickets are $75 (general) and $50 (Society of Fellows) and can be purchased at eventbrite.





