Puccini Festival Returns in July

The 71st edition of the Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago is set to captivate audiences with a series of world-class opera performances from July 18 to September 6, 2025.

Held at the Gran Teatro all’aperto, an open-air theater on the shores of Lake Massaciuccoli, the festival offers a unique opportunity to experience the timeless works of Giacomo Puccini in a breathtaking natural setting.

Performances

Tosca – July 18, August 1, August 9, August 29

A powerful tale of love, jealousy, and political intrigue, featuring renowned tenor Roberto Alagna as Mario Cavaradossi, soprano Aleksandra Kurzak as Floria Tosca, and baritone Luca Salsi as Baron Scarpia.

La Bohème – July 19, July 26, August 7

A poignant story of young love and loss among struggling artists in Paris, bringing Puccini's beloved characters to life.

Turandot – July 25, August 2, August 14, August 22, September 5

An epic tale set in ancient China, featuring the enigmatic princess Turandot and the challenges faced by her suitors.

Madama Butterfly – August 8, August 23

A tragic story of love and cultural conflict between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer.

Estasi ed Agonia – July 31

A world premiere opera by José Cura, adding a contemporary touch to the festival's traditional repertoire.

