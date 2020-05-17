Italy Set to Re-Open Movie Theaters in June

Deadline has reported that Italy, which had previously been the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak, will begin to open movie theaters beginning June 15, in accordance with the government's announcement to ease lockdown protocols.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, "We are facing a calculated risk with the awareness that the contagion curve could rise again...We are taking this risk and we have to accept it, otherwise we could not restart," the Prime Minister said.

This weekend, Italy recorded its lowest daily number of coronavirus fatalities since the outbreak started.

Movie theaters in Italy first began shutting their doors in February.

