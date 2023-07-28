Edoardo Leo Comes to The Sala Santa Cecilia in the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

The performance is on 31 December 2023.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Edoardo Leo Comes to The Sala Santa Cecilia in the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

The Sala Santa Cecilia in the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone will host Edoardo Leo’s reading-spectacle, in a special edition for New Year’s Eve with a new stage design. Accompanied by the musical improvisations of Italian actor, composer and musician Jonis Bascir, the show presents notes, suggestions, readings and thoughts that Roman actor and director Edoardo Leo has collected from the beginning of his career to the present: 20 years of notes, clippings, memories and laughter, transformed into an engaging show that changes form and content each time according to space and occasion.

Combining words and music, the show recounts slices of human life, making people smile and reflect: a reflection on comedy and poetry to explain that, after all, they are not so far apart. On stage not only stories and monologues by famous writers (Benni, Calvino, Marquez, Eco, Benni, Piccolo...) but also newspaper articles, anecdotes and texts by young contemporary authors and Edoardo Leo himself, and many surprises.

WHEN: 31 December 2023

WHERE: Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
Viale Pietro De Coubertin, 30




