YES STUDIOS Wins at Series Mania for BLOODY MURRAY and FIRE DANCE

yes Studios ("Fauda", "Shtisel", "On The Spectrum", "Your Honor") new series Bloody Murray took home the Best Series award at this year's Series Mania Comedy Competition. The yes Studios series Fire Dance, the inaugural show from acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shai, took home the Best Actor award for Yehuda Levi's performance. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony tonight in Lille.

"Bloody Murray" is a nine-part romantic comedy headlined by "On the Spectrum" star Naomi Levov and Rotem Sela ("The Chef"). The series follows two 35-year-old roommates - a university lecturer and a gynecologist - as they look for love.

The series was created and written by Stav Idisis and was directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Yogev Yefet. Meny Aviram and Ayelet Imberman at Kastina Communications are producers along with Yes TV. yes Studios will handle the series' international distribution.

"We're thrilled to take home these 2 prestigious awards which marks a perfect ending to an exciting week for yes Studios at Series Mania. Both Bloody Murray and Fire Dance are already creating buzz in the international TV industry and we can't wait to introduce these shows to the international viewing audience," Says Sharon Levi, MD yes Studios. "Congratulations to Stav Idisis on creating a fun and edgy comedy for viewers to enjoy and to Rama Burshtein Shai for writing a unique and intriguing role for Yehuda Levi. This is definitely a well deserved win for him and his outstanding performance."

Fire Dance is the first television series from acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shai - the coming-of-age story of a young, troubled woman, in a tight-knit ultra-orthodox religious sect. Faigie, 18, grew up in a broken home, without a father figure. She attaches her future happiness to Nathan, the 35-year-old married son of the leader of the ultra-orthodox community in which they both live. Following a failed suicide attempt, Faigie grows dangerously close to Nathan, who is expecting his first child with his wife. Faigie's feelings and her longing for a relationship with Nathan can never materialize. It is this delicate tension, between passion and fulfillment, set on the backdrop of a conservative, devout community - in which Fire Dance exists.

Rama Burshtein-Shai is the critically acclaimed New York-born Israeli filmmaker of "Fill The Void." She teamed with yes Studios on her television drama debut which will be launching in Spring of 2022.

The series is produced by Shira Margalit and Elad Kuperman at Kuma Studios, Adar Shafran, Tammy Cohen and yes TV. It stars Yehuda Levi (Very Important Person), Noa Koler ("The Wedding Plan," "Checkout") as well as newcomer Mia Iwryn.

The "Bloody Murray" and "Fire Dance" Series Mania awards come on the heels of Sharon Levi joining as the new Managing Director of yes Studios.

yes Studios is on the fast track with a number of high profile series. The US adaptation of its best-selling global format Your Honor headlined by Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, received a 10-episode Season 2 pickup. The Italian adaptation of Your Honor premiered to strong numbers in Italy via RAI and SquareOne Productions. The company's hit family drama Shtisel has been a tremendous success with Season 3 streaming on Netflix. The studio's award winning series On The Spectrum is streaming via HBO Max with the US adaptation As We See It for Amazon Prime Video from Executive Producer Jason Katims recently premiered this month to rave reviews. The highly anticipated fourth season of the global hit series Fauda is in mid-production and scheduled to launch on Israel's yes TV in mid 2022. The show will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Photo Credits: Ohad Romano

Pictured: Bloody Murray actresses