UNE NUIT A PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 13 February 2022.

Jan. 7, 2022  
Une nuit a Paris comes to the Cameri Theatre this weekend. Performances run through 13 February 2022.

A magical nightly trip in the City of Lights to the tunes of the best chansons of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others. Performed by The Cameri actors with live music.

Every night 11 actors and 3 musicians. Double casting.

Duration: 100 Minutes

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10673/Une_nuit_%C3%A0_Paris.


