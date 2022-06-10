Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TANK Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Performances run 3 July - 24 August.

Jun. 10, 2022 Â 
Who was the hero who stopped the Syrian tank at the gates of Degania, and thus decided the outcome of the War of Independence?

The true story of five men who claim the crown - each convinced it was he who stopped the tank.

The battle for credit among the five heroes, from five extremes of Israeli society, turns into a bigger struggle, about the myth upon which the State was founded.

Except twenty five years later, during the Yom Kippur War, the myth explodes.

The personal-national crisis leads the five heroes to undertake self-examination, which fluctuates between tragedy and comedy, between the heart-rending and the ridiculous, the miserable and the sublime.

A one-time theatrical event in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

Learn more at



