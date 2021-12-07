Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE INTOUCHABLES Comes to Cameri This Weekend

Performances run 12 December - 19 January.

The Intouchables comes to Cameri beginning this weekend. This production is the first stage adaptation for the touching French blockbuster, in collaboration with filmmakers Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano.

The story of a unique, exciting and funny encounter between wealthy Phillip, a rich intellectual who is paralyzed from the neck down; and Driss, a young man of African descent, who was recently released from prison and has become, quite coincidentally, Phillip's caregiver. On the surface, it seems that Driss is the least suited person for the job, but in time, the encounter between the two distant worlds leads to a crazy, amusing, courageous and most unexpected friendship; that changes their world views, making them more connected to themselves and to life.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run 12 December - 19 January.

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10688/The_Intouchables.


