THE HASIDIC KOPPLE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Performances run 27 July - 2 September.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month Photo 1 ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

THE HASIDIC KOPPLE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

The Hasidic Kopple comes to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 27 July - 2 September.

Yehuda and Haim are a pair of 23-year-old twins from Kfar Chabad. The first is a Torah prodigy, and the second – not a prodigy and certainly not a Torah prodigy. They must find a match, since in their “ripe old age” it simply will not do to be bachelors. The community rabbi holds a large Farbrengen for the two, during which they meet their intended brides. Yehuda the prodigy is successfully betrothed to the pious rabbi's daughter, Rina, with the wedding set a week from now. Haim’s match is unsuccessful, and he’s expelled from Kfar Chabad until he'll find a suitable match.

Yehuda cannot picture his wedding without his beloved twin, and the two embark on a “matchmaking mission” to find Haim a bride in just seven days! They enlist the help of a reputable matchmaker in a dubious neighborhood on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, and mix with Menashe, the head of a crime family, who terrorizes the residents of the neighborhood. What begins as a journey to find a mate, turns into such a big mess, that not even God can untangle…  

Duration: 140 Minutes




RELATED STORIES - Israel

1
ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month Photo
ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.

2
DIVORCE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Summer Photo
DIVORCE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Summer

Divorce comes to the Cameri Theatre in July. Performances run 9 July - 4 August.

3
A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre

This roller coaster moves rapidly between black humour and biting satire, between love and betrayal, nostalgia and regret. In stand-up, as in life, everything is possible. On this evening, which is Dovaleh's birthday and, apparently, his last performance, there's nothing left to lose.

4
THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

The Son of the Great Moshiko is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 29 July.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You