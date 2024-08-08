Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Blue Bird comes to The Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 9-27 August.

Tiltil and Mitil, twin brother and sister, set off together with their dog on a magical journey through the forest, in search of a rare and special blue bird, which is supposed to make all their wishes come true.



They meet strange creatures and worlds, which put the gang through many challenges and tests. Will the twins manage to find the bird before dawn? And where is she hiding?



A new and colorful adaptation of Maeterlinck's masterpiece about the constant search for happiness.

*The first row occupants will receive a nylon cover for their legs so they don't get wet.

* For ages 5+

Duration of the show: 90 minutes

