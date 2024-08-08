News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE BLUE BIRD Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Performances run 9-27 August. 

By: Aug. 08, 2024
THE BLUE BIRD Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Blue Bird comes to The Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 9-27 August. 

LATEST NEWS

THE BLUE BIRD Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
YERMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Round 5 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

Tiltil and Mitil, twin brother and sister, set off together with their dog on a magical journey through the forest, in search of a rare and special blue bird, which is supposed to make all their wishes come true. 

They meet strange creatures and worlds, which put the gang through many challenges and tests. Will the twins manage to find the bird before dawn? And where is she hiding?

A new and colorful adaptation of Maeterlinck's masterpiece about the constant search for happiness.

*The first row occupants will receive a nylon cover for their legs so they don't get wet.

* For ages 5+

Duration of the show: 90 minutes




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos