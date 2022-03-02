Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival Of Shakespeare Livestreams All-Hebrew Performance From Israel

pixeltracker

Now in its 34th year, the annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare is a residency program that leads high-school students through language-based exploration of Shakespeare.

Mar. 2, 2022  

Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival Of Shakespeare Livestreams All-Hebrew Performance From Israel

Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare, which has introduced Shakespeare's work to local high-school students for more than three decades, will take the international-stage this week with an all-Hebrew version of Much Ado About Nothing, performed in Eilat, Israel.

Following an inaugural, educational residency in 2019, Shakespeare & Company based in Lenox, Mass., returned to Israel this year in collaboration with the Elad Theatre of Eilat and the Arava, and the Eilat Community Center, in the country's southernmost city. The performance will be available for viewing on Wednesday, February 2, at 1:30 p.m., EST.

Jennie Jadow, associate director of Education at Shakespeare & Company, said the program is lead in-country by Noa Egozi, a Shakespeare & Company member, director, and teacher.

"We were able to return this year because of Noa, who has led the team in Eilat through a second year of our work," said Jadow, noting that, along with Guy Cohen- Shalev, Egozi will stage a full production with local students that will also be live-streamed worldwide.

"Over the next several years, we are working hard to move this into multiple schools in the Eilat region," she added.

Now in its 34th year, the annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare is a residency program that leads high-school students through language-based exploration of Shakespeare's plays, culminating in full-scale productions. For more information, visit shakespeare.org.



Related Articles View More Israel Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Diana Women's Zip-Up Hoodie
Diana Women's Zip-Up Hoodie
Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket
Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket

More Hot Stories For You

  • Popcorn Hat Players Receives 2022 Best Of Harrisburg Award
  • Hershey Area Playhouse Presents The Unforgettable Big Band
  • SEVEN KEYS TO BALDPATE Will Open at ActorsNET This Month
  • Robert Gould to Present LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY