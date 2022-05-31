ROMEO AND MOM is Now Playing at Cameri

The southern development town "Tikvot" has experienced a miracle: Sasi ben Atar, the greatest star to ever emerge from the town, is coming back to "Tikvot" to find a local boy to play "Romeo" in a glittering performance of 'Romeo and Juliet'.

Muli Malka, Tikvot's most talented young man, almost gets the part, but bad news about his mother's health hurls Muli off the dazzling stage and into a difficult reality. The only thing left for him to do in order to give his mother some hope... is to lie to her that the sought-after role is his.

The situation in which Muli finds himself launches a comedy of lies that only trap him further, and yet, despite this, Muli manages to convince his friends, his family, and the entire town to give his mother a few moments of joy. This is a story of the immense love between a boy and his mother, perhaps even greater than that of Romeo and Juliet.

The new comedy by the duo of Gur Koren and Gilad Kimchi ("The Crucible", "The Actress") blends laughter and emotion with criticism about the world of reality TV and the stars who, for just a moment, become our cultural heroes.

Inspired by the film LE GRAND ROLE by Steve Suissa

Performances run 31 May - 1 June.

