Rain Man comes to The Cameri Theatre in February. Performances run 4 February - 17 April.

A touching comedy, based on the Oscar-winning film.

Charlie's father died and all Charlie inherited was a used car.

Much to his surprise, Charlie discovers that he has an older brother named Raymond who is on the autism spectrum, and that his father left all his money to the institution where Raymond lives. Charlie, who desperately needs money to save his business from bankruptcy, decides to kidnap Raymond in hopes to obtain the inheritance.

The two brothers embark on an eventful journey, during which they truly get to know one another.

A moving and funny story about everyone’s special needs.

Produced by special arrangement with MGM On Stage

Duration: 90 Minutes