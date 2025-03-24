ONE HORSE ENTERED THE BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Duvala G's stand-up show in the basement of the industrial area of Netanya, is out of control and takes a chilling turn. In front of the crowd, where two childhood friends also sit, he is a staunch mind-setting editor.

The Demon Train moves quickly between black humor and venomous satire, between love and infidelity, longing and remorse. At Stand Up, as in life - everything is possible and on this evening, which is Duval's birthday and probably his last show, he has nothing to lose.

Dror Foundation – Standupist himself – entered the shoes of Duvala G, the hero of Duval's book David Grossman.

"One horse entered the bar"Translated into 23 languages and won the International Award"Man Booker "As the best translated novel into English. The show won the 2018 Israeli Theater Award This year's original play, actor in the lead role (Dror Foundation), Actress in a sub-role (Aya Granite who came).

