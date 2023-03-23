Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OEDIPUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 6 May.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Oedipus is now playing at The Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 6 May.

Election night. In the face of the corruption that opens every broadcast, candidate Oedipus is a promising possibility: he is commitment to "new politics", and so he announces that he will investigate the past of some dark historical affairs, which cloud the country's moral image. In order to serve as an example, he declares that the first investigation will focus on himself. Big mistake.

Duration: 105 Minutes




DONT FIGHT! Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
DON'T FIGHT! Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Sela is broke, Ayelet is a teacher and single mother, and Gur is a penny-pinching children's star. None of them are willing to give up the inheritance due to them, but they will have to fight a call girl who doesn't understand how she ended up with an apartment in the middle of her life.
TRAMPOLINE Comes to Cameri Theatre
TRAMPOLINE Comes to Cameri Theatre
Yifat and Yinon, BFFs, promised themselves that by the age of thirty they would win a medal for Israel in the trampoline discipline. But the years pass, and in Yifat’s thirtieth birthday they are disgraced by yet another humiliating failure in the Israeli championship. Everyone around them say they should retire, but Yifat and Yinon knows: if you don’t take a risk in life, you risk a mediocre life.
THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month
THE SON OF THE GREAT MOSHIKO Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month
The Son of the Great Moshiko comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances run 30 March - 1 April.
THE HASIDIC KOPPLE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
THE HASIDIC KOPPLE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Yehuda and Haim are a pair of 23-year-old twins from Kfar Chabad. The first is a Torah prodigy, and the second – not a prodigy and certainly not a Torah prodigy. They must find a match, since in their “ripe old age” it simply will not do to be bachelors. The community rabbi holds a large Farbrengen for the two, during which they meet their intended brides. Yehuda the prodigy is successfully betrothed to the pious rabbi's daughter, Rina, with the wedding set a week from now. Haim’s match is unsuccessful, and he’s expelled from Kfar Chabad until he'll find a suitable match.

