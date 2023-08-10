OEDIPUS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Performances run 21 September - 3 October.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

OEDIPUS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Oedipus comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances run 21 September - 3 October.

Election night. In the face of the corruption that opens every broadcast, candidate Oedipus is a promising possibility: he is commitment to "new politics", and so he announces that he will investigate the past of some dark historical affairs, which cloud the country’s moral image. In order to serve as an example, he declares that the first investigation will focus on himself. Big mistake.

Duration: 105 Minutes




