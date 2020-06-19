Live Theater Begins to Return in Tel Aviv

The Arab-Hebrew Theatre of Jaffa's recent performance of "Umm Kulthum" is the first Israeli stage show in two months, according to Haaretz.

Tel Aviv's live theater scene is slowly coming back after social distancing restrictions caused all theatre venues to shutdown in early March.

The musical, Umm Kulthum, about the legendary Egyptian singer has been a staple in the theater's repertoire since 2015.

Learn more about upcoming performances at the theatre's site HERE.

