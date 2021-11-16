Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 1 January.

Nov. 16, 2021 
LOVE AND PANDEMIC is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients. In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.

Limited from 16

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 1 January.

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10771/Love_and_Pandemic.


