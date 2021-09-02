Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE AND PANDEMIC Comes To Cameri Theatre Tomorrow

By Batâ€“Chen Sabag, Yoav Shoten-Goshen, Irad Rubinstein, Noa Lazar Keinan and Gur Koren.

Short, funny, touching and wild love stories, in an isolation hotel for covid patients.

In the Love and Pandemic project various playwrights were invited to write short plays during crazy times, about crazy times - the year in which the world just stopped.

The production runs September 3rd through October 13th, 2021.

The Cameri theater was founded with the purpose of promoting local theater, in contrast to Habima Theater, which had roots in Russian theater. The Cameri presented works about the daily life of persons in the fledgling state of Israel. Cameri is the theater where the Israeli nationalist play He Walked Through the Fields premiered just two weeks after the state of Israel was formally established in May 1948. He Walked Through the Fields, written by Moshe Shamir, was later adapted to film starring Moshe Dayan's youngest son Assi Dayan.

The Cameri, Tel Aviv's municipal theater, stages up to ten new productions a year, in addition to its repertoire from previous years. The theater has 34,000 subscribers and attracts 900,000 spectators annually.

The director general of the Cameri, Noam Semel, founded the Institute of Israeli Drama, which promotes Israeli theater in Israel and abroad.


