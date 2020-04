Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Israel Philharmonic has shared a new video in honor of Passover!

They shared:

This Pessach, because each of us is celebrating separately, we prepared a special musical greeting, which we hope you'll enjoy. On behalf of the orchestra, we wish all our subscribers and all music lovers in Israel a happy Passover and good health.

Take a look at the video below!





