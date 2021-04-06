Isaac Sutton Will Tour Israeli Stages With TONIGHT A MUSICAL

After a forced Covid year break from performing live on stage, International theater and concert star Isaac Sutton returns to the Israeli stages with "Tonight A Musical".

The concert tour will begin on May 12 at Ashdod City Performing Arts Center and will continue to Tel Aviv's Amphitheatre Azrieli on May 21 and Motzkin Theater on May 28.

Sutton will be joined by soprano extraordinaire Tal Bergman of The Israeli Opera, who most recently starred as Cosette at The National Theatre production of Les Miserables.

The show "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" , musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The Sound of Music , West Side Story and many more.

ISAAC SUTTON, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and most recently Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) to tour with him in Israel.

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical" and "Shalom Hollywood."

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Tickets for the upcoming concert tour can be purchased at Bravo box office at *3221 or online: https://kupatbravo.co.il/announce/68157

Photo Credit: Tami Shaham & Ran Yehezkel