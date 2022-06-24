Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 24, 2022  
GOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre

God of Carnage is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through August 12.

What happens when two sets of parents meet to solve a fight between their children? Will it be a civilized, positive evening intended to educate their children about coexistence, openness, and mutual understanding? Or will it evolve into a violent, traumatic, hysterical evening of swearing, insults, and tears?

Spoiler: The second answer is, apparently, closer to the truth.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Directed by: Gadi Roll after Jürgen Gosch

Translated by: Dori Parnes

Cast: Keren Mor, Ohad Shachar, Ola Schur- Selektar, Yuval Segal





