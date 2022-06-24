GOD OF CARNAGE is Now Playing at Cameri Theatre
Performances run through August 12.
What happens when two sets of parents meet to solve a fight between their children? Will it be a civilized, positive evening intended to educate their children about coexistence, openness, and mutual understanding? Or will it evolve into a violent, traumatic, hysterical evening of swearing, insults, and tears?
Spoiler: The second answer is, apparently, closer to the truth.
Duration: 90 Minutes
Directed by: Gadi Roll after Jürgen Gosch
Translated by: Dori Parnes
Cast: Keren Mor, Ohad Shachar, Ola Schur- Selektar, Yuval Segal