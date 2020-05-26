First Live Theater Event Performed in Israel Since March

Haaretz has reported that the first live theater event in Israel since the pandemic shuttered the doors of theaters was performed this past Thursday in Tel Aviv. Jaffa Theatre performed "Umm Kulthum".

The show was staged outside, adhering to new official government rules allowing cultural gatherings of up to 50 people. Tables for two were placed cabaret-style, distanced from one another, and audience members had their temperatures taken as they showed their tickets.

The theater's co-founder and manager, Igal Ezraty shared this message to the audience before the start of the performance: "You gave us so much strength by showing up. We planned this without knowing whether you would. Thanks for coming,"

