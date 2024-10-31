Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every Brilliant Thing comes to the Cameri Theatre next week. Performances run 6 November - 20 January.

"I'm 7 years old. I take a paper and a marker and write a list for Mum – a list of all the good stuff, all the things that are worth living for:

Ice cream Water fights When you're allowed to stay up late The colour yellow Things with stripes Roller coasters People falling"

Dvir Bendek plays the role of a boy who makes a list to save his mother, discovering years later how the list saved him as well. What started as an attempt to deal with a traumatic event becomes a wonderful way to look at the world. A story full of life, humour, and poetry conquered the London audience's hearts and is now, for the first time, appearing on an Israeli stage.

The Elad Theatre is among the more pioneering theatres in the contemporary cultural landscape in Israel. Composed of actors and artists from HaBima and The Cameri who left successful careers in the center of the country and moved their families to Eilat-Eilot to turn the southern tip of Israel into a groundbreaking creative hub. The distant part of the country has served as fertile ground for them to test the medium's limits and develop new artistic languages. The Elad Theatre was founded 8 years ago in memory of Staff-Sergeant Elad Dan, who fell in the Second Lebanon War.

