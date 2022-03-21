AMERICAN SON Come to the Cameri Theatre This Week

One night in an Israeli police station, a black mother is searching for her son, who has been missing for hours. Faced with a wall of bureaucracy, she tries to gather bits of information from internet rumours, profiles, and police theories. Together, all of these forms a stark view of Israeli reality in 2020 for those born with the wrong colour.

Prejudice, racism and expressions like 'over-policing' and 'selective enforcement', well-known to members of the Ethiopian community, come together in one long night spent by one black woman who just wants to know where her child is.

Duration: 85 Minutes

Performances run through 10 May.

https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10753/American_Son