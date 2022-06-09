ALL THE RIVERS Comes to Cameri Beginning This Week

At the height of the Second Intifada, in snowy New York, two young Middle Eastern characters happen to meet: Liat Binyamini (29), an Israeli translator living on scholarship in the city, and Hilmi Nasser (27), a Hebron-born Palestinian artist living in Brooklyn.

A significant relationship quickly develops between them; however, their love is conditional upon their distance from Israel. The conclusion is imminent and unavoidable.

Hilmi and Liat imagine they are free and alone within their intimate bubble in New York. Still, the voices pursuing them across the ocean, from both sides of the fence, are an unceasing reminder that even in the middle of nowhere, they are not alone.

Duration: 90 Minutes

