A Night in Paris is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 21 May.

A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.

There is double casting in the play.

Play length: 100 minutes

VIP-seating at tables in the first row, including a glass of wine.

350 NIS per ticket (Cameri subscription - add 50 NIS per subscriber)

