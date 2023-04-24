Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A NIGHT IN PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 21 May.

Apr. 24, 2023  
A NIGHT IN PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

A Night in Paris is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 21 May.

A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.

There is double casting in the play.

Play length: 100 minutes

VIP-seating at tables in the first row, including a glass of wine.

350 NIS per ticket (Cameri subscription - add 50 NIS per subscriber)

Duration: 100 Minutes



THE SON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month Photo
THE SON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
Nicolas' divorced parents are concerned about his emotional state. From an optimistic, smiley child, he has become an uncommunicative, grim-faced adolescent who lies constantly. In an attempt to change the feelings he's experiencing, Nicolas asks to go live with his father and his new family in the hope that a new beginning and a new school will do him some good.
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging Times Photo
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging Times
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will be closing its curtains in Israel, with the final performance scheduled for April 10, 2023, at Beit Hachayal in Tel Aviv. The show, which started performances in March 2021, starred Roi Dolev as the titular character and enjoyed a successful and critically acclaimed run.
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre
Odelia, a tough and cynical pensioner, refuses to sign a renovation project in her apartment building, which will ruin her late son’s bedroom. When she finds a form from the sperm bank in his room, she realizes that somewhere in the world she has a grandson. Odelia and her two best friends, Deborah and Chaya, make a deal with Yoni, the renovation project manager: he will help them find the grandson, and then Odelia will sign.
A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.

More Hot Stories For You


A NIGHT IN PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri TheatreA NIGHT IN PARIS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
April 24, 2023

A Night in Paris is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 21 May. A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.
THE SON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This MonthTHE SON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
April 17, 2023

Nicolas' divorced parents are concerned about his emotional state. From an optimistic, smiley child, he has become an uncommunicative, grim-faced adolescent who lies constantly. In an attempt to change the feelings he's experiencing, Nicolas asks to go live with his father and his new family in the hope that a new beginning and a new school will do him some good.
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging TimesHEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging Times
April 5, 2023

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will be closing its curtains in Israel, with the final performance scheduled for April 10, 2023, at Beit Hachayal in Tel Aviv. The show, which started performances in March 2021, starred Roi Dolev as the titular character and enjoyed a successful and critically acclaimed run.
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri TheatreI AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre
April 3, 2023

Odelia, a tough and cynical pensioner, refuses to sign a renovation project in her apartment building, which will ruin her late son’s bedroom. When she finds a form from the sperm bank in his room, she realizes that somewhere in the world she has a grandson. Odelia and her two best friends, Deborah and Chaya, make a deal with Yoni, the renovation project manager: he will help them find the grandson, and then Odelia will sign.
A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This WeekA NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
March 24, 2023

A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.
share