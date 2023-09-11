A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Returns to the Cameri Theatre in October

Performances run 5-8 October.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

TICK, TICK... BOOM! Comes to Israel in October Photo 1 TICK, TICK... BOOM! Comes to Israel in October
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre in September Photo 2 TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre in September

A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Returns to the Cameri Theatre in October

A Horse Walks Into A Bar returns to the Cameri Theatre in October. Performances run 5-8 October, 2023.

This roller coaster moves rapidly between black humour and biting satire, between love and betrayal, nostalgia and regret. In stand-up, as in life, everything is possible. On this evening, which is Dovaleh's birthday and, apparently, his last performance, there's nothing left to lose.

After "To the End of the Land", Dror Keren – a stand-up comedian himself – steps into the shoes of Dovaleh G, the hero of David Grossman's book.

"A Horse Walks Into a Bar" has been translated into 23 languages and won the International Man Booker prize – among the most prestigious in the world - for the best novel translated into English.

Duration: 90 Minutes




RELATED STORIES - Israel

1
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre in September Photo
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre in September

Trampoline comes to the Cameri Theatre in September. Performances run 13-14 September 2023.

2
TICK, TICK... BOOM! Comes to Israel in October Photo
TICK, TICK... BOOM! Comes to Israel in October

The Israeli theatre scene is set to welcome the groundbreaking rock musical, TICK, TICK... BOOM!, this October. Penned by Jonathan Larson, the creative genius behind RENT, the musical will be presented by the same production team that recently brought HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Israeli audiences.

3
THE HASIDIC KOPPLE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
THE HASIDIC KOPPLE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

The Hasidic Kopple is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 2 September.

4
OEDIPUS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month Photo
OEDIPUS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Oedipus comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances run 21 September - 3 October.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You