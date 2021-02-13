Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Irish Dance Group Cairde Dances to 'From Now On' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

The group of seven young Irish dancers from Galway, Clare, and Cork have gained more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

Feb. 13, 2021  

Viral Irish dancing group Cairde performed a traditional Irish dance to From Now On from The Greatest Showman in their latest TikTok video!

The group of seven young Irish dancers from Galway, Clare, and Cork have gained more than 1.7 million followers on the app, where they post dance videos.

Check out the video below!


