The Everyman Launches A Stellar Summer Season

The Everyman has announced its summer 2023 programme. The season's highlight will be The Everyman's production of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams which runs from Wednesday, Augiust 2nd to Saturday, August 26th. It will be directed by Emma Jordan, director of the acclaimed production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom (The Gate Theatre) which toured to the theatre earlier this year.

Kicking off the summer season is Cork Midsummer Festival. The Everyman is involved with five productions this year, on its stage, and beyond. The world premiere of Freefalling by Georgina Miller from Rough Magic and The Lime Tree | Belltable in association with Fidget Feet Aerial Dance will take place in the theatre. Writer Georgina Miller co-stars in the adrenaline-filled aerial flight show alongside Jose Portillo.

Elsewhere, Gina Moxley brings her explosive and immersive new show I Fall Down to the spaces of Crawford Art Gallery. Sun & Sea, presented by Cork Midsummer Festival, The Everyman, and National Sculpture Factory in association with Cork City Council, takes place at Cork City Hall. Two BrokenCrow productions with support from The Everyman, FOUND by Aideen Wylde and The Settling by Gavin McEntee will also take place around the city.

In a continued collaboration with Cork Midsummer Festival, MAYK and Bristol Old Vic in the UK, The Everyman is facilitating artist engagement programme Tales of Two Cities (TOTC) for a second summer. Artists Andrea Williams, Candy Warhol, and Izzy Dogliani, will have the opportunity to soak up theatre at the festival, in Bristol, and on The Everyman stage over the next few months whilst also having the opportunity to develop their own creative practice.

Following his acclaimed festival of shows last Autumn, Pat Kinevane will return with his new one-man play King. Another standout in the programme of plays is landmark of twentieth century theatre Abigail's Party by Mike Leigh. The show runs for 5 nights and presents an "achingly funny examination of 1970s British life". Aidan Dooley returns with an audience favourite and multi-award winning show, Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer.

This summer will also mark the return of the hit parody of the much-loved book series, Potted Potter: The Unauthorised Harry Experience, which is "perfect for ages six to Dumbledore." Pitch'd Festival Gala will delight viewers of all ages with showstopping acrobatics and aerial stunts.

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer can bask in nostalgia with Buffy Revamped, a funny, satirical production which encapsulates all 144 episodes of the classic 90s TV series in one stage production. Bridesmaids, based on the hit movie, is the perfect opportunity for a great girl's night out. Patrons can expect the usual jam-packed programme of stand-up comedy this season, with Chris Kent, Anne Gildea, Gearóid Farrelly, and many more, providing laughs.

Musical offerings include a performance by renowned singer-songwriter Ralph McTell, known for his song Streets of London. The Everyman Sunday Songbook, a firm favourite with audiences, will continue its 20th anniversary celebrations with Boppin' at the Drive In: The Fab 50s. A fun, live musical experience for all the family is in store too, as internationally renowned chamber orchestra London Concertante presents Music from the Movies, featuring excerpts from iconic movie scores such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and E.T.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director of The Everyman, said, "I'm so excited to share a summer of some of my favourite artists and plays heading your way, from Tennessee Williams to Teac Damsa. Enjoy the sunshine, then grab a cocktail in our beautiful bar, and while away an evening in the cool beauty of the auditorium soaking up some astonishing performances!"

Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman, Seán Kelly, said "We have an absolutely amazing programming lined up for you this season. We are privileged to enjoy such consistent support from our audiences and there's a huge variety of world-class shows for everyone to enjoy over the coming months. No matter what your idea of a great night at the theatre is, we've got you covered."

The Everyman, Cork is core funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council.

The Everyman is a registered charity (No. 20150952). It is one of Ireland's leading presenting and producing theatres. It hosts touring productions from both national and international companies and artists. In 2023, The Everyman will produce Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing in the Spring and Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie in the Summer. The Everyman's Christmas Panto, in association with CADA Performing Arts, will be Beauty and the Beast.



The 650-seat theatre is a jewel of late Victorian architecture and a listed building which marked 125 years as Cork's Cultural Home in 2022.

The historic venue has had many names down through the years. In 2012 it re-branded as, The Everyman.

Visit www.everymancork.com for full programme details. Tickets for shows are available now from the website, or from the box office, telephone 021 4501 673.