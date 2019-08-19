SYMPHONY OF WORMS Comes to Smock Alley Boys School

Hannah is an only child. She has an unsettling attraction to Hobbits, always misses the toilet with the toilet paper and is terrified of dying alone. But what if she could reach out and experience a glimpse of life and death through her alternate selves in alternate dimensions? Symphony of Worms is a time, space, and neurosis-traversing comedy/story show about failure, connection and our never-ending quest to find the things that truly matter. To affinity and beyond.

Hannah is a Dublin based actress, writer and comedian. Her credits include RTE's 'Republic of Telly' and Des Bishop's 'This is Ireland', as well as roles in 'Ripper Street' and Nick Kelly's first feature The Drummer and the Keeper. She has performed at Body and Soul, the Vodafone Comedy Festival and the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival.

She has written extensively for both stage and screen. Her first one-woman show The Egg is a Lonely Hunter, which premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival '17, was subsequently nominated for three awards and asked to return for the First Fortnight Festival, after which it completed a successful 5 star run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 18'.

Hannah regularly writes and performs her own material and works with groups such as Dreamgun and MOB Theatre. She guests regularly on the podcast Phoning It In and co-hosts her own comedy podcast Reviewables.

Symphony of Worms is supported by Pan Pan Platform at Dublin Fringe Festival in partnership with AOB Arts Management - connecting experienced and emerging producers with exciting artists.





