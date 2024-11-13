QUIET LIGHTS Returns To Cork Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, the much-anticipated Quiet Lights festival will return to Cork for its fifth edition, bringing an array of performances to venues across the city from November 21st to 24th. Hosted by Islander, this beloved winter festival shines a spotlight on the best in contemporary folk, traditional, and experimental music, with a special focus on Irish and international talent that is shaping the future of these genres.

Kurdish/Syrian phenom Mohammad Syfkhan opens the festival in Coughlan's on the Thursday night, and the legendary concertina player Cormac Begley headlines St Lukes on the Sunday of the festival. There's a feast of favourites, from Fionn Regan, Lisa Hannigan, Muireann Bradley, Lemoncello, and a large-scale double-header from Elaine Howley and Rachael Lavelle.

Quiet Lights' usual fare of presenting the best in upcoming folk & traditional music is the main strand throughout the festival again this year. They welcome artists Joshua Burnside & Memorial, who have both been trailblazing a name for themselves in the folk world. Stages will come alive with live performances from Aoife Ní Bhríain & Catrin Finch, Cormac McCarthy, Seamas Hyland, David Murphy, Eimear Reidy, Morgana (Saint Sister) and The Kates, as well as Zoe Basha, Ana Palindrome, Zoé Basha, The Tan Jackets, Catrin Fince, Cormorant Tree Oh, Julia Maria + more.

This year's festival will take place in some of Cork's most iconic venues, including Coughlan's Live, Live at St. Luke's, The Everyman, Triskel Arts Centre, Plugd, Maureen's, The Kino, UCC, and Crane Lane. From intimate record store gigs to larger concert halls, there's a Quiet Lights experience for every type of music lover.

For full programme details, or to book tickets, visit: https://www.quietlights.net/

