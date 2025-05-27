Irene Kelleher Will Perform Two Shows in Cork Midsummer Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Are you mad? That’s the question I most frequently get asked when people hear I am performing two of my own shows in the Cork Midsummer Festival” says actor and playwright Irene Kelleher. She will perform Footnote in the Cork Theatre Collective Studio at Triskel Arts Centre on June 14th, 16th & 17th, performing twice on June 16th and 17th, and opening on June 13th, she will perform Stitch in J.Nolan Stationary at 21, Shandon Street. She will perform two shows a day, every day of the festival, and on 14th June, she is performing three shows in one day - Footnote at 1pm and Stitch at 9pm and a special Midnight show.

“I often get asked who my hero is and people expect me to say someone like Judi Dench, Fiona Shaw or Cate Blanchett. All of these people are incredible and I admire their talent greatly, but honestly, my hero is Ayrton Senna. Yes, yes, you read that right. F1 legend and not a multi Oscar winning actor. He had this drive, this passion, and if he had something in his mind, that was it, he wasn’t going to let anyone stop him. Rehearsing, preparing, and eventually performing, both shows at the same time, is both a physical and mental challenge. I’m doing the obvious things to prepare my body including trying to get as much sleep as I can. If I go into a full day of rehearsal with a bad night’s sleep I’m not fully present, my concentration is off, I’m not taking everything in.

Sleep is number one. Of course the inevitable ‘play dreams’ are already happening. Since rehearsals have started, I’m waking up in the night having dreamt about the play. Then I can’t get back to sleep because my brain is too active thinking I’ve made some break-through. In the morning I never think it’s as much of a genius idea as I did at 3am in the morning! After sleep, the main thing is just to make sure I eat well and by well I mean make sure I’ve a good big breakfast and pack snacks. I eat way more during rehearsals because I burn off so much energy. I need to stay strong. I find the mental preparation more essential. It’s about having things between moving from rehearsals - little palate cleansers. Simple things like music. I’ve a playlist created for both Stitch and Footnote. Music is always a way for me to dream about characters, and a play, so I often listen to these on way to rehearsals. It’s about having a break ‘as Irene’ between each too, having time where I am completely switched off from work. I need this time to be able to give work my 100% attention when I’m in the rehearsal room.

The last thing sounds cheesy but I honestly think it’s probably the most important. I have to be confident and know I can do this. I’ve achieved marathon sessions of plays before, performing in Edinburgh, and know I have the stamina. I’m extremely lucky to be in a strong enough place physically and mentally. Lorraine Maye in the Cork Midsummer Festival asked me to do both plays and I trust her. She’s a very intelligent, capable, person who wouldn’t ask me if she didn’t think I was able. If she believes I can do it then I can.

Lastly, I always have my audience in mind. We are asking people to give up their time and money and sit in the dark with me for an hour, phones off. That’s a big ask in this era, to switch off for an hour and trust someone to transport you to another world, to get lost in it. I’m doing both shows for my audience, I want to give them the best show possible.

Am I afraid? Yes, but fear excites me. Am I mad? Probably, but don’t we have to be do what we do? Madness, yes, but there’s a method to it. I’m going to enjoy it too. To quote my hero, Aryton Senna ‘in a split second it’s gone.’”

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds