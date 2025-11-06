DO I LOVE YOU? by John Godber to be Presented at Smock Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four nights only (18-21 March 2026), the Smock Alley Theatre will open its doors to the Irish premiere of Do I Love You?, a dynamic new Northern Soul comedy from the multi-award-winning British playwright John Godber. The production comes from The John Godber Company, a touring powerhouse rooted in Yorkshire and beyond.

In a time when pubs are closing, hospitality is changing and the familiar rituals of youth feel increasingly fragile, Do I Love You? captures the intoxicating pulse of the dance floor and the enduring power of community through the lens of the Northern Soul movement. Three twenty-somethings - Sally, Nat and Kyle - discover more than they bargained for when a college project evolves into a full-blown obsession with Northern Soul: the vinyl, the steps, the faith. What begins in 1976 bleeds into 2026.

John Godber brings to this new work the mischievous, razor-sharp voice that made his smash hit Bouncers the third most-performed British play.

The John Godber Company - founded in 2011 by Godber and his longtime collaborator Jane Thornton - brings this production fresh to Ireland, inviting Dublin audiences to be the first beyond the UK to experience it.

