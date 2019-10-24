Incoming Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi Announces Her 2020 Programme Inspired By William Shakespeare

2020 marks the inaugural Festival for Rosetta Cucchi as Wexford Festival Opera's Artistic Director. To date only seven previous Artistic Directors have programmed the Festival over its 68-year history. Today Rosetta Cucchi announced her first exciting programme for 2020.

For the first time, in a major new development, the Festival will be themed. Inspired by William Shakespeare, each of the three main evening productions in the National Opera House will be based directly or indirectly on the life and work of this great poet and playwright.

The three day-time operas, retitled, Pocket Operas / Opera Beag continues this Shakespearian thread, with new productions on the themes of love, fun and the darker side.

Wexford has always provided key professional development opportunities. 2020 sees the establishment of the Wexford Factory, a new intensive academy, which will offer professional and financial support to 15 young Irish or Irish-based singers in the early stages of their careers. Working closely with our national and international partner opera companies, TUD (Technological University Dublin) RIAM (Royal Irish Academy of Music), CSM (Cork School of Music), The Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow, the Rossini Opera Festival, Pesaro and Opera for Peace, the Wexford Factory will train young Irish or Irish-based singers through intensive masterclasses held by internationally renowned artists and professionals. Guest tutors will include world-renowned tenor Juan Diego-Flórez. In addition, graduating students will perform in a reduced version of Verdi's Falstaff, one of the Pocket Operas / Opera Beag in 2020. Information on how to apply for the Wexford Factory can be found at www.wexfordopera.com/about-us/wexford-factory/ from Friday, 25 October 2019.





