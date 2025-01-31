Cork Opera House Launches Three Projects as Part of 170th Anniversary Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cork Opera House has announced three flagship events as part of its 170th Year of celebrations. The ‘Best of Cork Opera House Gala’ will be a black-tie gala evening of celebration, music, opera, comedy, theatre and dance that will take place on Saturday, March 22nd; ‘Send It Home’ — a memorabilia project that will see a large focus on public engagement through the collection and exhibition of artefacts and stories from Cork Opera House’s storied past; and ‘The Decades Project’ which will see the commissioning of work from a diverse range of artists reflecting the 17 decades that Cork Opera House has entertained the people of Cork and beyond. Since opening its doors in 1855, this iconic leeside performing arts venue has welcomed tens of millions of audiences to see artists from all over the world perform. These 170th year celebrations will seek to celebrate and memorialise its legacy not just in the city but in the wider region.

Commenting on this historical year for Cork Opera House, Cork Opera House CEO and Artistic Director, Eibhlín Gleeson said, “It’s humbling to reflect on the journey this iconic institution has taken over the past 170 years — creating moments of joy, and memories for families and friends. We feel proud and lucky to be so loved and valued by the community around us. It’s very important that we take the time to celebrate our legacy — and in planning our celebrations, we have designed projects that highlight our contribution to life in Cork for 170 years, the brilliant artists and performers that surround us and the tens of millions of ticket buyers and attendees who have been welcomed through our doors throughout this time. Cork Opera House is such an important part of life in this city and our intention is to ensure this is the case for many generations to come.”

Best of Cork Opera House Gala Concert

Tickets are on sale now for this very special event featuring a stellar line up of some of Ireland’s finest artists including Musical Theatre icon, Killian Donnelly of West End fame, beloved Cork Soprano Majella Cullagh and other notable Cork artists who have contributed so significantly to the success of Cork Opera House in recent years. The Gala includes current and past Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists — Niamh O’Sullivan, Rachel Croash and Emma Nash alongside other outstanding talent including Gary Beecher, Laoise Leahy and Michael Grennell — all supported by the incomparable Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by John O’Brien. The Gala will also feature a special performance by Panto heroes Frank Mackey (Nanny Nellie) and Trevor Ryan (Panto Director).

Send it Home

This initiative is about reconnecting with the community and bringing home the lost stories and treasured memories of Cork Opera House. This unique public engagement project will invite the community to uncover and share historical artefacts and stories connected to Cork Opera House’s past.

From long-forgotten costumes to old programmes, posters, and keepsakes stored in attics and family collections, ‘Send it Home’ will catalogue and celebrate the deep cultural and historical ties between Cork Opera House and the people of Cork.

People will also be asked to submit stories and legends about Cork Opera House that have passed from generation to generation. These tales — whether about unforgettable performances, backstage moments, or family connections to the theatre — will help paint a fuller picture of the Opera House’s legacy.

“Cork Opera House belongs to the people,” said Ms. Gleeson. “For generations, it has been a place where stories come alive. We know there are treasured programmes, ticket stubs, letters, and photographs out there — pieces of history that deserve to be shared. ‘Send it Home’ is about preserving and celebrating those memories for future generations.”

The Decades Project

The Decades Project — Cork Opera House — 17 Artists, 17 Commissions, 17 Decades.

As part of its ambitious anniversary programming, Cork Opera House is launching ‘The Decades Project’ — an extraordinary five-year artistic journey that will unfold between 2025 and 2030, leading up to the venue’s 175th anniversary. Through this initiative, 17 selected artists will create original works inspired by the theatre’s defining moments across its 17 decades of existence.

Each artist, designated as a Legacy Artist, will explore key figures, performances, and cultural shifts that have shaped Cork Opera House’s history, transforming them into new artistic expressions across various disciplines.

Commenting on the celebrations, Chair of the Cork Opera House 170th Planning Committee, Cllr. Mary Rose Desmond said:

“As a city, Cork has had the great privilege of having an Opera House on the banks of the River Lee for 170 years. In this time, generations of audiences in Cork have supported the Opera House and attended with their families and friends. We want to ensure that we take the time to thank the city and engage with the people who make Cork Opera House the success that it is today, whether that be audiences, artists or stakeholders, all of whom are essential to our ongoing success.”

Commenting on the significance of the year, Chair of the Cork Opera House Board of Directors, Tim Healy said:

“Cork Opera House’s impact goes far beyond economics. It is the beating heart of our artistic community and a pillar in our city’s cultural life. For over 170 years, it has stood as a beacon of creativity and resilience, embodying the spirit of Cork and its people; nurturing the soul of our community. It provides opportunities for local talent to shine, offering Corkonians a platform to showcase their creativity and passion. For many, it is a place of inspiration — a venue where young people attend their first live performance and where lifelong memories are made. We look forward to celebrating all that Cork Opera House represents over 2025 as we celebrate 170 years here beside the Lee in our beautiful city.”

Further details about Cork Opera House’s 170th Birthday Programme will be announced throughout the year, with information about upcoming events and tickets available at corkoperahouse.ie or from Cork Opera House Box Office on Tel. 021 427 0022.

