INFINITY Comes to Cork Arts Theatre in February

In Hannah Moscovitch's award winning play, Infinity, we meet three very different people, a mathematician, a musician, and a theoretical physicist, who are exploring themes of love, science and family. Timmy Creed plays Elliot, Martha Dunlea is Carmen, and Bláithín MacGabhann is Sarah Jean and their intertwining stories make for an illuminating, funny, and shocking play about love, sex, and science.

Cork Arts Theatre will open its landmark 50th anniversary year with Infinity, the first production in the venue's ambitious Re:Directing season. Written by Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch, and directed by Julie Kelleher, Infinity will run from 5th to 14th February.

With a cast and creative team representing the finest of Cork's theatrical talent this Irish Premiere production of Infinity is not to be missed

Director Julie Kelleher says she knew instantly that Infinity was the right fit for this milestone season - “I read many plays over the course of the last few months in response to Fin Flynn's invitation to direct a production for Cork Arts Theatre for this exciting new season… when I read Infinity, I didn't have to think too hard about it – it was instantly a play I connected with: it is filled with music, it's smart without being excessively clever, and its key question is about whether love is real – sold!”

Infinity features design by multi award-winning set and lighting designer Aedin Cosgrove and acclaimed costume designer Valentina Gambardella, who will work across all three productions in the season—each with a distinctive design and an emphasis on repurposing materials. A different sound designer, or composer, is attached to each production to create diverse soundscapes. Fiona Sheil is the Composer and Sound Designer for Infinity.

Infinity runs at Cork Arts Theatre from Wednesday 5th February – Saturday 14th February 2026.

