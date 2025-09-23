Cork Folk Fest is Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cork city is all set for a great gathering of Ireland’s finest traditional and folk musicians as details of the 46th Cork Folk Festival are revealed.

The Cork Folk Festival will run from October 1st to 5th, featuring a wide-ranging programme of free and ticketed events taking place throughout the city.

At this year’s festival there will be a special focus on traditional Irish instruments the concertina, the uilleann pipes, flutes and accordions. During the weekend festival goers with see The Irish Concertina Orchestra perform with 60 players, performances on uilleann pipers and Galicia pipes and master flute player Matt Molloy of The Chieftains in concert.

Festival Chairman Jim Walsh said, “the festival’s aim is to entice audiences to Cork to immerse themselves in a weekend of folk and traditional music, song and dance.”

We are scheduling 35 events featuring 200 musicians performing in 15 venues over 5 days. Musical highlights will include Jackie Daly at the Triskel. Jackie will be celebrating his 80th birthday year at a special concert curated by Jackie and Matt Cranitch. Look out for concerts with flute player Matt Molloy, singer Niamh Parsons, guitar player Seamie O’ Dowd, piper Peter Browne and singer-songwriter Trish Reilly.

This year’s programme also features concerts at the Triskel with the band Flook who are celebrating 30 years on the road, while the Irish Concertina Orchestra conducted, by Corkman Cormac McCarthy featuring the band Notify will perform at MTU School of Music.

Other acts confirmed are Belfast Band Craobh Rua, North Cregg, Lee Valley String Band, The Oars, Two Time Polka, Leonard Barry, Andy Morrow, Mary Greene, Gals at Play and the legendary band Shaskeen.

International guests this year include Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver (UK), Alexandre Cadarso Suárez (Galicia) and William Jack (Australia). The festival will feature concerts, session, CD’s and book launches, walking tour, a talk, classes, Céilí’s and openair events.

The festival is delighted with the funding it receives from the Cork City Council Arts Committee, The Arts Council, Failte Ireland this enables the event to continue.

An Spailpín Fánach Weekend Ticket is available for €55

Full programme and tickets are available at: https://www.corkfolkfestival.com/cff-2023-programme-download/

