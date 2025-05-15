BOTTLENOSE: A MYSTERY FOR MODERN IRELAND Comes to Cork Midsummer Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hollywood noir meets contemporary Ireland, and nothing is quite what it seems. When beloved dolphin, Fungie, is assassinated it's up to grizzled private eye Frank Finger to crack the case. But as he wades deeper into the murky waters of Dingle's underworld, he uncovers a tangled web of property moguls, fascist clergy, and ancient cults.

Bottlenose is a madcap, satirical comedy that dives headfirst into the absurd. It's fast, it's furious, and it's utterly ridiculous - in the best way possible.

Created by Cork-based Oh!Scare Wilde Productions and supported by the Cork Midsummer Festival, Bottlenose is the latest from writer-actor Aaron O'Neill and director Dee Finn. Their 2023 hit, The Pigeon Factory, received four stars from The Irish Times and was described as “ingenious” and “consistently entertaining”. Expect laughs, lunacy, and a dolphin-shaped hole in your heart. The cast includes Aaron O'Neill as Frank Finger, Gillian Roberts as Velvet Nixon, Patrick Lehane as Dermot, Paul Lynch as Connelly, Mike O'Dowd as Lafferty and Michael Moone as Karl.

Oh!Scare Wilde Productions is a Cork-based theatre company specializing in original work. We are committed to creating bold and unorthodox new theatre that dares to be about things that are not 20th century rural Ireland. Our aspirations are larger, stranger, and less monetizable. Some have called us mad, but we prefer "stupid. We take an irreverent and satirical look at the conventions of theatre, society, and the people that inhabit it. From depressed ghosts, to talking dogs, to human-grub hybrids - nothing is off-limits except the things we haven't thought of yet.

Bottlenose: A Mystery for Modern Ireland is running from Thursday 19th to Sun 22nd June in The Granary Theatre, UCC as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival. Tickets from €21 available now.

